By Balewa Zyuulu

Opposition Patriotic Front-PF- Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakachinda is disappointed with the stance taken by the Law Association of Zambia-LAZ- over the conduct of Director of Public Prosecutions-DPP Lillian Siyuni.

The DPP has demanded that the Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC exculpates itself for re-arresting former Konkola Copper Mines-KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu in a matter where he was charged with theft and money laundering involving K4.4 million which she entered a nolle prosequi, a move which LAZ through it’s Honorary Secretary Sokwani Chilembo has disagreed with.

LAZ has indicated that the exclusive mandate of the DPP does not extend to directing or instructing when, who and why to arrest or re-arrest any suspect by dec or any other law enforcement agency in the exercise of their legal mandate, before or after a nolle prosequi has been entered.

But addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr Nakachinda said the DPP is well qualified to hold the position and sees nothing wrong with her conduct.

PHOENIX NEWS