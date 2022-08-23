PF DEFENDS ITS DECISION TO RE-ADOPT BOWMAN LUSAMBO AND JOSEPH MALANJI

By Michael Kaluba

The Patriotic Front has defended its decision to re-adopt Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji for Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies respectively in the forthcoming by-elections saying the two are not only eligible to re-contest but are strong and popular candidates.

The party has also challenged individuals and organizations alike that want to challenge the nomination of the two, to go ahead because it was anticipated by the party that alleged surrogates of the UPND will raise the question of eligibility of the candidates.

PF Acting President Given Lubinda says the impending by-elections will serve as a test of how popular the ruling UPND is hence the adoption of Mr. Malanji and Mr. Lusambo who are by far more suitable to win the vote.

Mr. Lubinda has told Phoenix News that his party is ready to defend any legal challenges that may arise from the nomination of the two candidates and is confident that there is no credibility or legal basis for this matter to stand.

PHOENIX NEWS