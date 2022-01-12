PF DELIBERATELY DENIED PEOPLE OF SOUTHERN PROVINCE FERTILIZER SUPPORT

By Jonas Shakafuswa

It is disheartening that people are spreading falsehood about Alpha Commodities being used to siphon money from the treasury at exhorting tender pricing.

My understanding of the whole issue emanates from a stupid decision where Southern Province was deliberately denied fertilizer support. Zambian people deliberately denied National resources.

For me to have the Government single source someone to urgently attend to the needs of our people in Southern Province has to be applauded. Let us look at what prompted the need for urgency to procure the fertilizer than question who got the tender