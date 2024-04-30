PF demands probe into Zesco nepotism, favouritism, tribalism

The Patriotic Front (PF) has demanded that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should immediately institute investigations into revelations of nepotism, tribalism and favouritism at Zambia’s power utility company, Zesco Limited at which allegations are to the effect that Victor Mapani has employed his daughter whom he has since promoted.

Emmanuel Mwamba, the PF information and publicity chairman says the ACC has a clear case of abuse of office against Mr Mapani, the managing director of Zesco and should immediately launch investigation into the matter.

Reports of nepotism, tribalism and favouritism have emerged at Zesco where it has been disclosed that Beenzu Mapani, the daughter to Mr Mapani, was recently employed and now has been promoted