PF DENIES PREPARING EDGAR LUNGU AS ITS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR 2026 ELECTIONS

The opposition Patriotic Front has denied media reports suggesting that it is preparing to publicly name former President Edgar Lungu as its presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections, saying that while he is eligible to run, no such decision has been made or communicated to the party.

This follows a statement issued by Livingstone PF Youth Secretary James Mwape who has indicated that Mr. Lungu is PF candidate for the 2026 elections.

But PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba says the former president is on leave indefinitely and will be formally replaced by a successor following the upcoming general conference where the party president will be elected.

Mr. Mwamba has advised stakeholders to disregard the statement from a junior party official as false because the authorized spokespersons of the party on key policy and party positions are the President, Secretary General and Chairperson for Information and Publicity.

He also says the party has noted that government and UPND officials have expressed concern that Mr. Lungu’s name remains on the list of office bearers at the registrar of societies, with further allegations that he has returned to active politics.

PHOENIX NEWS