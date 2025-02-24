PF DIASPORA LEADERS SLAM CHABINGA AND LUBUSHA CALLS ENDORSEMENT OF HH A POLITICAL JOKE



23rd February 2025



The Patriotic Front (PF) Diaspora Chairman, Sydney Njamba, has issued a strong warning to Robert Chabinga and Andrew Lubusha over their recent divisive and disrespectful remarks. He has made it clear that the PF remains a formidable political force and will not tolerate individuals who seek to undermine its integrity through reckless statements.



Contrary to claims that the PF has no followers or is irrelevant, the party continues to command strong grassroots support across the country. Those who attempt to downplay its influence are either misguided or deliberately misleading the public. The PF stands united and committed to serving Zambians, and no amount of propaganda can erase its legacy.





Adding to this, PF Diaspora Coordinator Isaac Mulezuma Njobvu has dismissed Chabinga and Lubusha’s endorsement of President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) and the UPND government as nothing more than a political joke in Zambia’s political episode. He has described their actions as a desperate attempt to seek relevance at the expense of the party’s principles and values.





We urge Chabinga and Lubusha to refrain from making statements that sow division and disrespect within the party and the nation at large. The PF remains steadfast in its role as a key political player in Zambia’s democracy, and no individual’s personal agenda will shake its foundation.



LET’S HAVE ORDER!



Issued by

Sydney Njamba

Patriotic Front Diaspora Chairman