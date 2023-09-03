PF DIDN’T ACT AS PER INSTRUCTIONS – MWIIMBU

MINISTER of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, has alleged that the application by the opposition Patriotic Front-PF to host a rally last weekend in Lusaka was not successful because they acted contrary to his instructions.

Mwiimbu explains that when the PF made an appeal to him on the rejection by the Inspector General of Police to give them permission to hold thw rally, he advised them to make a fresh application with new dates for consideration, but they remained adamant on maintaining the earlier chosen day.

He says the Zambia Police has laid down procedures to follow when one applies for a public meeting, of which the PF defied.

Mwiimbu states that against some public opinion, the New Dawn Administration has no time to stop gatherings of any grouping.

He has accused the PF of having engineered cancelation of its rally because it no longer has supporters.

