PF didn’t allow opposition then to do postmortem on the late President Lukuku and President Mulongoti

By CIC UPND Reporter

The Outdated and useless PF today camped at UTH trying to force the Doctors to say Hon. Tutwa Ngulube was killed by someone yet they didn’t allow opposition then to do postmortem on the late President Lukuku and President Mulongoti who highly suspectedly were killed by PF then in power



The new dawn administration must investigate the death of Late James Lukuku and Mulongoti

They killed people like chickens when they were in power and they think this government is like them.

Let them come and tell us how Lukuku died