PF District Chairman Denies UPND Claims of Defections in Petauke



Petauke—Patriotic Front (PF) District Chairman for Petauke, Branston Mwansa, has refuted claims circulating on social media that PF structures in the district have defected to the United Party for National Development (UPND).





Speaking to the media, Mr. Mwansa clarified that only two individuals have left the party, allegedly after being paid K5,000 each. He accused the UPND of spreading “propaganda” and described their presence in Petauke as weak and unstructured.



“The UPND has no structures here in Petauke,” Mwansa said. “This is why their Political Advisor, Levy Ngoma, had to travel to the district to dish out corruption money.”





The same sentiments were echoed by Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda’s district chairman, Mr. Aron Daka, known for his tractor election symbol, who reaffirmed PF’s dominance in the area.



Mwansa assured members of the Tonse Alliance and PF supporters of a decisive victory in the February 6, 2025, by-election, emphasizing the party’s resilience and deep-rooted support in Petauke.





The PF’s remarks come amid mounting allegations of vote-buying by the UPND, as reports suggest the ruling party is intensifying its efforts to win over local leaders and voters in the constituency.





Attempts to obtain a response from Levy Ngoma and UPND officials regarding the allegations were unsuccessful at the time of publication.