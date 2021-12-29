



PF DIVIDED OVER LUBINDA ACTING AS PARTY PRESIDENT

PF Legal Chairperson, Brian Mundubile says Former President, Edgar Lungu is still the party President despite Given Lubinda acting in his place.



Mr. Mundubile says the PF constitution in article 61 Ggives the party president powers to delegate functions.

He says Mr. Lubinda has only been empowered to exercise the powers of the President in accordance with the cited article.

And Matero Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa says there is need to respect the decision to appoint Mr. Lubinda as acting president.

Meanwhile, PF member Kelvin Kaunda notes that the decision is illegal and all those addressing Mr. Lubinda as acting president are wrongly doing so.



He adds that the decision is not consistent with the provisions of Article 53 of the PF constitution which stipulates that in the absence or in the event of the president of the party resigning or being removed from office, he shall cease to be the president of the party and the Secretary General shall act as president of the party until a new president is elected.- Diamond TV