PF DRAMA: Miles asks court to dismiss Nakacinda’s action of challenging his presidency

HIGH Court judge Situmbeko Chocho has reserved ruling to a later date on an application made by Miles Sampa to have the case in which his election as PF president is being opposed by the Edgar Lungu Faction.

When the case came up for a status conference yesterday Sampa asked the Court to dismiss the action by alebwelelapo project coordinator Raphael Nakacinda and his cohorts challenging his captaincy over the party as there is a case before judge Timothy Katanekwa bordering on their succession disputes.

He said judge Katanekwa is yet to ascertain the legality of Nakacinda and Given Lubinda’s appointments which were made by Lungu prior to them hounding him out of the party.

And Nakacinda and his co -plaintiffs Mutotwe Kafwaya, Greyford Monde and Brian Mundubile have asked the Court to restore their injunction stopping Sampa from posing as the leader of the PF until their case is determined.

Judge Chocho directed that she will make a decree on the two applications on a date to be communicated.

Kalemba