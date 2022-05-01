By Anonymous

PF ENDS KAMBWILI AND EMMANUEL MWAMBA IN TEARS

I have read the new PF central committee appointments trying to find the mames of Chishimba Kambwili and Emmanuel Mwamba but I can’t see them, not even just mentioned in the proposals.



You don’t mess with the 6th and think you are forgiven. The man is humbly smart. Just like he said at the last PF Central Committee meeting which he illegally chaired and the funeral of late King Cobra Sata that “PF will make a wide consultation on who should take over the party from him“, a whip has landed on Kambwili and Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba.



In short they are not members of the Central Committee. This means they can not be delegates at the PF Conference in June. In that case, they can’t be PF Party Presidential candidates further not eligible to be PF national Elections Presidential Candidates. In short the game is done. To make it simple, their PF Presidential ambitions start and end in their houses.

In other ways, it has ended in tears finally.

In other ways, if you find the 2 talking and Presidential Candidates in 2026, just take it as simple hallucinations equal to President Mulyokela.