PF ENTRENCHED THE CULTURE OF HANDOUTS AT THE EXPENSE OF REAL DEVELOPMENT IN KABUSHI – LISWANISO

September 1, 2022

UPND National Youth Chairman GILBERT LISWANISO has attributed the glaring underdevelopment in Ndola’s Kabushi Constituency to the culture of handouts cultivated by former area Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo and the PF administration.

Addressing scores of residents during his door to door campaigns in Masala ward Thursday afternoon, Mr. Liswaniso argued that instead of lobbying for development on behalf of his constituents, Mr. Lusambo was more preoccupied with giving out handouts to a selected few thereby denying the greater majority of Kabushi real development.

Mr. Liswaniso however stated that now is the time for the people of Kabushi to redeem themselves by voting UPND candidate Bernard Kanengo who understands the New Dawn Administration’s development agenda and President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision for the country.

“Kabushi is where it is today because of the culture of handouts that Bowman Lusambo and his PF entrenched instead of bringing meaningful development. But it’s not too late, you [people of Kabushi] still have the opportunity to redeem yourselves by voting for Bernard Kanengo who appreciates your challenges and understands HH’s vision for the country. This will make it easy for you to receive your fair share of development,” Mr. Liswaniso said.