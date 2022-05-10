PF FACES EXTINCTION FOR BEING BANKRUPT AS IT FAILS TO PAY OVER K13 MILLION OWED TO KALANDANYA MUSIC PROMOTIONS

Opposition Patriotic Front is likely to be banned by the courts of Law for being bankrupt.

According to the Zambian Laws, any organisation that incur debts and cannot pay but want to lead, can be declared bankrupt and closed.

The PF is now at the verge of being banned after being sued by KALANDANYA Music Promotions for using his facilities to produce campaign music.

KALANDANYA has since dragged the PF to court demanding over K13 million they owe him.

Failure to pay, PF will be declared bankrupt and will be a closed shop.

And According to sources within PF, efforts are being made to persuade KALANDANYA to drop the matter but the music promoter is refusing stating that his business is limping because of PF corruption and abuses they subjected him to while in power.

Koswe is also monitoring the judges handling this matter because there are only two ways: PF paying back the over 13 million kwacha or being declared bankrupt and be closed forever and together with its gassers and thugs who are likely to cause war during their convention.

We also hope that this matter can be expedited by the courts because no bankrupt party can hold a convention.