PF FACTION PRESIDENT ROBERT CHABINGA HONOURED AT THE HOUSE OF LORDS OF THE UNITED KINGDOM



Patriotic Front (PF) faction President Robert Chabinga has been honoured with a LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AFRICAN ACHIEVERS AWARD at the 14th Edition of the African Achievers Awards held on the 13th of July, 2024 at the House of Lords, United Kingdom Houses of Parliament in London in the United Kingdom. The Award recognizes individuals who have shown exceptional leadership on the Continent of Africa and abroad.



Honourable Chabinga who is also PF Mafinga Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of the Republic of Zambia is one of the youngest individuals to receive such an Award. This is testament of his impressive rise in the political arena in Zambia by first being elected as MP in the 2021 General Election, then as Leader of the Opposition in 2023 and recently as PF Party President.



Honourable Chabinga is committed to a united and rebranded PF that will act as an alternative Government. As the biggest Opposition Political Party, the PF will refocus to offering alternative policies on matters of national importance and issue based politics within the context of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’. The PF under his leadership is focused on serving the interests of the general populace by offering proper checks and balances and not politics of hate, tribalism and name-calling.



Issued by:

PF Media Director and Special Assistant (Public Relations)