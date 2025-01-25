PF Faction SG Nakachinda has demanded a written apology from Dandy Krazy’s widow for visiting the UPND Secretariat

PF Faction Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda has demanded a written apology from Dandy Krazy’s widow, Hellen Chalwe for visiting the UPND Secretariat without express permission from the main opposition party.

“We don’t mean to hurt her feelings. But as PF and Tonse, we demand for an apology from Mrs Chibambo for visiting people who are arresting us everyday”, said Nakachinda angrily when he saw pictures of Dandy Crazy’s widow walking with UPND members.- Zambia accurate information