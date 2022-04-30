PF FAMOUS CADRE WHO NEARLY KILLED HH IN 2016 GUNNED DOWN BY THE WIFE
By Eukeria M’banga
Opposition PF Copperbelt based top cadre called “Commander Chile One” reported to be killed with a gun by his wife last evening for reasons unknown yet.
Stubborn criminal Chile One during 2016 general elections campaigns almost killed president HH then in opposition with a Gun at Sun FM Radio/Hotel in Kitwe Copperbelt and forced him to escape via the roof.
Impeccable sources have said that Chile 1 was shot dead at around 02:30 this morning after a misunderstanding with his wife.
Chile 1 is the cousin to Wusakile Member of Parliament Pavyuma Kalobo
His wife is reportedly detained at Riverside police station.
Those who rule by the sword will fall by the same way. Maybe a lesson for all.
Haven’t the chickens come home to roost? If this is true, Zambia is one thug short and therefore a better place to that extent.
Good news to bad rubbish, maybe she shot him because of the size of his Belly.
As long as PF are killing themselves I’m fine with that.
This thug was part of the vocal minority that gave the PF a false sense of popularity so much so that they forgot that there exists a silent majority whose views the PF had no access to. They were driving expensive 4×4s with the number plate ECL 2021. This number plate licenced them to go through police checkpoints without stopping.
Buck teeth Lungu, u have made my day. Indeed why should anyone care if the PF are killing themselves?
We just thank the wife for defending herself otherwise she would have been dead.
The gender lawyer Sakwiba Sikota should defend this good lady.
The New Dawn Govt will give her Police Bond, she is in fact a hero who has saved other lives from the dead criminal.
The question to ask is if Zambia is better or worse off without this criminal. The answer is probably that Zambia is better off now and people can live and sleep in peace!