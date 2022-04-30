PF FAMOUS CADRE WHO NEARLY KILLED HH IN 2016 GUNNED DOWN BY THE WIFE

By Eukeria M’banga

Opposition PF Copperbelt based top cadre called “Commander Chile One” reported to be killed with a gun by his wife last evening for reasons unknown yet.

Stubborn criminal Chile One during 2016 general elections campaigns almost killed president HH then in opposition with a Gun at Sun FM Radio/Hotel in Kitwe Copperbelt and forced him to escape via the roof.

Impeccable sources have said that Chile 1 was shot dead at around 02:30 this morning after a misunderstanding with his wife.

Chile 1 is the cousin to Wusakile Member of Parliament Pavyuma Kalobo

His wife is reportedly detained at Riverside police station.

NewsPoint Tv