BREAKING NEWS:

PF HAS BRIBED 2 CANDIDATES IN KABUSHI AND KWACHA CONSTITUENCY TO WITHDRAW FROM THE RACE IN ORDER TO CAUSE FRESH NOMINATIONS

By Eukeria M’banga

Zambian opposition PF has managed to 2 bribe parliamentary candidates who already filed the nominations to pull out of the race to cause fresh nominations so that PF re-fill.

Opposition PF intends to replace Bowman Lusambo with Emanuel Mulenga in Kabushi constituency and Joseph Malanji with Alexander Chiteme in Kwacha constituency.

This is according to the confirmed information sent to NewsPoint Tv by PF Management committee sources.

On Thursday, PF vowed that they are going back to fill-in nomination through plan B. PF said it’s more than powerful to cancel the by-elections.

PF is desparate to retake the seats at all costs.

NewsPoint Tv