PATRIOTIC FRONT MEETS KENYA KWANZA

Nairobi- Wednesday 14th September 2022

Senior Members of the Patriotic Front party spent time to pay a courtesy call at the Kenya Kwanza party (United Democratic Alliance) Secretariat and held meetings with their counterparts.

Members of the Central Committee Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, Hon. Richard Musukwa and Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba met their counterparts from the Kenya Kwanza party.

They shared views and best practices and have pledged to strengthen their working relationship.

2 Responses to "PF Forging Partnerships With William Ruto’s UDA"

  1. Muluti   September 14, 2022 at 8:30 pm

    Is the Kenyan govt working with the PF?

  2. BETTER MUST COME   September 14, 2022 at 8:33 pm

    PF CAN ONLY FORGE A PARTNERSHIP WITH ZANU-PF FROM WHICH IT DERIVED ITS NAME! PARTNERSHIPS ARE MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL RELATIONSHIPS; WHAT CAN UDA BENEFIT FROM PF? STRATEGIES ON VIOLENCE? TRIBALISM? REGIONALISM? KLEPTOCRACY? CORRUPTION? …

