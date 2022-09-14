PF Forging Partnerships With William Ruto’s UDA

PHOTO FOCUS

PATRIOTIC FRONT MEETS KENYA KWANZA

Nairobi- Wednesday 14th September 2022

Senior Members of the Patriotic Front party spent time to pay a courtesy call at the Kenya Kwanza party (United Democratic Alliance) Secretariat and held meetings with their counterparts.

Members of the Central Committee Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, Hon. Richard Musukwa and Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba met their counterparts from the Kenya Kwanza party.

They shared views and best practices and have pledged to strengthen their working relationship.