PF GIVES ECZ 24HRS TO CANCEL OR RESCHEDULE KWACHA & KABUSHI BY-ELECTIONS -NIXON CHILANGWA

Lusaka- Friday, 9th September 2022

The Patriotic Front has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia to immediately cancel the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections following the Constitutional Court ruling on the eligibility of candidates whose elections were nullified.

The Party has also given the ECZ 24 hrs in which to do so and call for fresh nominations.

In a letter to the Chief Elections Officer, PF Party Secretary General, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa says the party will commence legal proceedings against ECZ and its officers that are involved in perpetrating this illegality and lawlessness.

He stated that the ECZ issued an illegal notice on 24th August 2022 that candidates whise elections were nullified were disqualified to participate in the by-elections as they allegedly caused the by-election.

He said the PF candidates proceeded to file the nominations but their papers were rejected based on the false misinterpretation of the law.

He said the party took the matter to court and the Constitutional Court affirmed the position that the candidates were qualified to participate in the by-elections.