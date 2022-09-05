GOVERNMENT PAYS GHOST WORKERS OVER K700 MILLION

By Darius Choonya

The latest report of the Auditor General on the audit of government payroll for the financial year ending December 31, 2017, to 2021 has revealed that 19 Ministries had 9, 800 unaccounted for officers who were paid salaries in amounts totaling to K 707, 633, 806.

Among the ministries cited include the Ministry of Health and General Education.

According to Auditor General Dick Sichembe, as of July 31, 2022, the institutions had not yet accounted for the said officers in that they were not known.

Dr. Sichembe says recommendations have been made to have the money recovered.

Further, the report has also revealed that three ministries had eighty – seven (87) end users who had diverted salaries in amounts totaling to K 10, 552, 424 into their personal accounts and other accounts belonging to individuals who are not in public service.