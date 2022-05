GRASSROOT MEDIA TWABA PALWENDO, BAPTISED

Joseph Chishimba, was tricked by Makebi Zulu &Co that he needed to sign urgent letters for his police case at Kabwata Police Station.

Hon. Makebi Zulu and Chama South MP Hon. Davison Mung’andu did the honours.

Yesterday Grassroot Media challenged President Edgar Lungu that he needed to have come with a truck-load of baby powder to the House of mourning of Hon. Alexander Chikwanda.

The two honorable did this on behalf of President Lungu.