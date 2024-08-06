PF gravely concerned with rise in cases of abductions



GIVEN Lubinda has called on the police to swiftly clarify the alleged escape of Petauke Central Independent Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda from lawful custody.



Mr Lubinda, the Patriotic Front (PF) vice president has also expressed grave concern at the rise in abductions and violence against political leaders in the country, urging the police to ensure swift investigations and uphold democratic principles that protect citizens’ political rights.



“Over the last few months, we have witnessed incidences of abductions of our leaders. First it was Hon. JJ Banda, and then it was Guntila Muleya, who was brutally murdered. What is becoming of our country? I pray that these incidences shall be a thing of the past,” Mr Lubinda said.