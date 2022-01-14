PF HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO REMOVE SOME OF THE BAD LAWS BUT THEY ENJOYED USING THEM AGAINST SOME OF US, NOW THEY ARE CRYING – TAYALI

I am not celebrating the arrests of some of the PF senior members and former Ministers, especially if their cases have no gravity, but I want to remind them that they shouldn’t be hypocritical to cry the loudest because they are culprits.

Surely what goes around comes back around, but please don’t get me wrong, I am not celebrating but just reminding my friends who celebrated and justified our incarceration and abusive searches done at our homes, offices and bodies.

Anyway, as I go to Parliament I will fight to remove some of these bad laws, so just vote for me.

TAYALI