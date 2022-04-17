By Fanny Kalonda

KAWIMBE Chanda, a Lusaka resident, sys the PF had no option but to accept defeat in the August 12, 2021 general election.

Recently, the former ruling party’s chief whip Brian Mundubile claimed that there is no violence in the country PF accepted defeat and recognizes that there is a new government.

Bu Chanda asked what other alternative the PF had apart from accepting defeat.

‘’What other legitimate constitutional option other than accepting the defeat did the PF have? Brian Mundubile as a leader aspiring for the biggest office in the land should always be reminded when making careless statements that not everyone is a mediocre [person],’’ he said in a statement. ‘’With this reasoning from Mundubile, the logical conclusion then would be that PF was violent against UPND members for disputing the 2016 presidential election results. But this reasoning is defective because it was not only UPND that was a victim of PF violence. It was by operation of law that they had to accept the election defeat; it was zero option for PF. Any other option would have been criminal.’’

He wondered if the violence that ensured after the 2016 elections was because UPND and other stakeholders disputed the outcome.

‘’Is Mundubile saying Sean ‘Zero’ Tembo was almost beheaded for protesting the fire [tenders] ‘wheelbarrows’ because he disputed elections?

Was NDC’s Obed Kasongo hacked by Honourable [Bowman Lusambo] and his gang in Roan because of refusing to accept 2016 election results,’’ asked Chanda. ‘’MMD’s Nevers Mumba and colleagues were smoked out of an indoor meeting by the PF militia in police uniform… Was that because of 2016 election results?’’