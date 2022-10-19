PF HAPPY THAT UPND NOW LOVES ECLs INITIATIVES

By Womba Kasela

Opposition Patriotic Front- PF in Southern Province have commended the UPND for acknowledging the good deeds the party accomplished whilst in power, among them decreeing the National day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation.

Provincial Chairperson, Leonard Siachona, tells Byta FM News that it is exciting to note that the ruling party has continued with the National Day of prayer decreed by the former head of state, Edgar Lungu.

Siachona adds that the 18th of October is a very special day for the PF party as it promotes peace and unity amongst citizens in the country.

And UPND Choma District Youth Chairperson, Dunbar Muchimba, says the party will continue to commemorate the National day of prayer as it is recognized by the government.