PF HAS A BIG CHANCE TO BOUNCE BACK- Prophet Seer 1

PF HAS A BIG CHANCE TO BOUNCE BACK, SEER 1

Nigeria self-styled prophet Seer 1 says the opposition PF has a big chance of bouncing back to power.

And Seer 1 says the PF must consider Brian Mundubile to takeover as party president.

The PF lost power in 2021 and Seer 1 campaigned against it in favor of the UPND and Hakainde Hichilema.

During a live broadcast Seer1 who didn’t want to discuss politics after several questions from some Zambians that he comments on what is happening in the country, he reluctantly said would be back to discuss in 2025.

Seer 1 who had promised to have a live broadcast in January to discuss the UPND performance said it is too early to talk politics. He said in 2026 he will help to either secure UPND a second term or bring in another party depending on what people will want.

He said contrary to assertions by Praise Singers PF had a big chance to bounce back to power if the party sorts out it’s leadership issue. He said the party must chose a leader immediately and that they should consider Brian Mundubile.

10 people have filed for the PF presidency for the pending General Assembly whose date remains a mystery.

Seer 1 was speaking in a live broadcast monitored by Zambian Eye where he was introducing a new office he work with some Chinese in Nigeria.

He said Chinese were good people who were ready to help Africa than the west. He said in his new office he will work with some Chinese to carry on developmental projects in Nigeria.

Zambian Eye,