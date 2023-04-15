PF HAS A BIG CHANCE TO BOUNCE BACK- Prophet Seer 1

PF HAS A BIG CHANCE TO BOUNCE BACK, SEER 1
Nigeria self-styled prophet Seer 1 says the opposition PF has a big chance of bouncing back to power.
And Seer 1 says the PF must consider Brian Mundubile to takeover as party president.
The PF lost power in 2021 and Seer 1 campaigned against it in favor of the UPND and Hakainde Hichilema.
During a live broadcast Seer1 who didn’t want to discuss politics after several questions from some Zambians that he comments on what is happening in the country, he reluctantly said would be back to discuss in 2025.
Seer 1 who had promised to have a live broadcast in January to discuss the UPND performance said it is too early to talk politics. He said in 2026 he will help to either secure UPND a second term or bring in another party depending on what people will want.
He said contrary to assertions by Praise Singers PF had a big chance to bounce back to power if the party sorts out it’s leadership issue. He said the party must chose a leader immediately and that they should consider Brian Mundubile.
10 people have filed for the PF presidency for the pending General Assembly whose date remains a mystery.
Seer 1 was speaking in a live broadcast monitored by Zambian Eye where he was introducing a new office he work with some Chinese in Nigeria.
He said Chinese were good people who were ready to help Africa than the west. He said in his new office he will work with some Chinese to carry on developmental projects in Nigeria.
Zambian Eye,
This seer zero is just a fool he must be talking about his country where they have elected a president who sleeps in important meetings….
Bola tinubu outdated president in Africa
Paid gun seer one
No he thought bally would invite him over but bally is just too principled to be playing around with such people. Pf has no chance of bouncing back , if they do then Zambia will the laughing stock of the world and believe me we shall go back to the dark days. Pf hasn’t changed not even one bit and what we witnessed days back we shall witness again. We are in safe hands now. Those buses full of cadres chasing you from driving on the road will be back. Your investment s will not be safe and forget about freedom. Try to make that mistake