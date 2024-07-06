PF HAS DISAPPOINTED THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE SAYS THE VICE PRESIDENT.

We have to take National matters very serious because they affect everyone said the vice president madam Nalumango.

The Pf are playing with the Zambian people, currently we have serious issues like the droughts but they are busy firing each other and they want to blame it on us.

Pf is like an insect which eats itself when it doesn’t have where to go,they have no direction that is why they are busy with the drama.

We are watching and don’t expect us to come in,we shall only do that which the constitution says said the vice president.

Look right now you are lost, you don’t even know who is your president but you are busy blaming the rulling party,no way.

By: Open Development

VIDEO: Parliament TV