PF has grown into the fantastic five with 3 presidents and 2 secretary generals – Kawana

THE government has reiterated that it is not involved in the internal conflicts of the Patriotic Front (PF), labeling the turmoil as a recurring theme rooted in the party’s own DNA.

During a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana described the PF’s leadership struggles as “drama” and urged the party to be transparent about the underlying causes of its internal disputes.

Kawana noted that the PF has expanded into what he called the “Fantastic Five,” with three presidents and two secretary generals, underscoring the party’s internal complexity.

“The kind of drama the nation was subjected to yesterday by the PF is not something new in the country as it is something that I can term as being in their DNA as a political party,” Kawana remarked. “They should deal with their matters by being frank and explain to the public. I think what is clear is that PF has now grown into a big political party, so big that it requires three presidents and two secretary generals.”

Kawana emphasized that the government and President Hakainde Hichilema should not be dragged into the PF’s internal issues, as the administration is focused on addressing the country’s pressing challenges.

“We are busy, we have a drought on our hands, and we have people to feed,” Kawana added. “We are here for serious business and we have no time for politics. Time will come when you will see the President hit the ground and politic, but as for now we are busy running the country.”

By Elesani Phiri

Kalemba, July 4, 2024