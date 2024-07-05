PF has grown into the fantastic five with 3 presidents and 2 secretary generals – Kawana
THE government has reiterated that it is not involved in the internal conflicts of the Patriotic Front (PF), labeling the turmoil as a recurring theme rooted in the party’s own DNA.
During a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana described the PF’s leadership struggles as “drama” and urged the party to be transparent about the underlying causes of its internal disputes.
Kawana noted that the PF has expanded into what he called the “Fantastic Five,” with three presidents and two secretary generals, underscoring the party’s internal complexity.
“The kind of drama the nation was subjected to yesterday by the PF is not something new in the country as it is something that I can term as being in their DNA as a political party,” Kawana remarked. “They should deal with their matters by being frank and explain to the public. I think what is clear is that PF has now grown into a big political party, so big that it requires three presidents and two secretary generals.”
Kawana emphasized that the government and President Hakainde Hichilema should not be dragged into the PF’s internal issues, as the administration is focused on addressing the country’s pressing challenges.
“We are busy, we have a drought on our hands, and we have people to feed,” Kawana added. “We are here for serious business and we have no time for politics. Time will come when you will see the President hit the ground and politic, but as for now we are busy running the country.”
By Elesani Phiri
Kalemba, July 4, 2024
Kawana, your Sampa project appears to be bearing fruit. With the judiciary, the HaECZ, parliament,and the police in your pocket, how can you fail to capture government in 2026???
Pls stop assertions without factual proof. “Your project?”
Such inuendo and factless statements will render you bankrupt.
What will you do when you are asked to prove that Sampa is a UPND project? Miles Sampa as suggest by the acting PF President yesterday has informed us of the “shannigans” that Sampa has engaged in. In his vailed statement which I would suggest you listen to and his actions are not the kind that would rationally be linked to UPND. Follow the narrative