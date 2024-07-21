PF HAS NO MORAL RIGHT TO CONDEMN PERCEIVED CORRUPTION IN GOVT

By Tellah Hazinji

Community Action Against Corruption-CAAC says the recent allegations of corruption emerging from the UPND government, should not make the Patriotic Front-PF, to take a front seat in condemning the current regime.

Organization Chief Executive Officer Brightone Tembo says this is because the PF has no moral right to do so, especially looking at the way they governed the country and the levels of corruption that engulfed the country under their leadership.

Mr. Tembo observes that the PF has not shown any remorse for their financial atrocities they committed to Zambians adding that up to now they have failed to acknowledge or apologize to Zambians over the way they run the affairs of the country both economically and morally.

He also notes that the PF is now taking advantage of the UPND government’s failure to prosecute them successfully to portray a picture that they are clean people, when in fact not.

Mr. Tembo says Zambians should remember very well that, if PF was not voted out of power, zambia today could have been in the hands of PF militias who started emerging in places like Chawama in Lusaka, Chingola and in many parts of the country who started taking turns in terrorizing defenseless women and Zambians in general to the point of rendering zambia police service a useless institution.

He has since advised the UPND government to take serious steps to resolve the emerging corruption highlighted in FIC Reports and general corruption in institutions of government as revealed by the dissolved anti-corruption commission board member Dr. O’brien Kaaba.

PHOENIX NEWS