PF HAS NO MORAL RIGHT TO SPEAK, THEY’RE THE REASON WE’RE IN ECONOMIC MESS – HAIMBE
By Ulande Nkomesha
JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says PF has no moral right to make wanton statements against the UPND government.
Commenting on Acting PF president Given Lubinda’s remarks that President Hakainde Hichilema was a motivational speaker who believed his on lies, Haimbe in an interview, Friday, said the PF are the reason Zambia’s economy is struggling.
“We are aware that the PF first failed to ma…
(Read full story in NewsDiggers)
One term Lusaka Central UPND MP. Wait for what will befall you in 2026. Go round your constituency and find out what people are saying about your performance in government. It will help you decide whether to stand again in Lusaka Central or look for a safer seat in Southern Province.