PF HAS NO MORAL STANDING TO TALK ABOUT UPND CADRES WEARING MILITARY FATIGUE





“As the UPND, we have noted these pictures and we shall address the matter soon.”





‘The wearing of military fatigue and camouflage, whether replicas or not, by our members is unacceptable.”





“However, the Patriotic Front doesn’t have the moral standing to talk about this matter, considering how obnoxious, vexatious and arrogant it was when it came to treating Zambians using cadres.”



~Shalala Oliver, UPND consultant