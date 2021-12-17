PF HAS NOT CHANGED, ITS THE SAME BUNCH OF ARROGANT SCHEMERS WITH NO RESPECT FOR THE RULE OF LAW

Jackson Mbewe

If that group had solid grounds for taking the matter to CONCOURT and withdrew it as a strategy to save Nakachinda from possible prosecution for his pronouncements, then thats a huge costly sacrifice on their part.

The withdrawal on one hand hand, in my view, is a confirmation that that they were standing on weak grounds and is an acceptance of the offence.

In any case, the withdrawal is not a plus and should not be celebrated given that the party is on a journey to rebrand. Nakachinda did what he did with impunity knowing fully that it was wrong and was an offence, it was arrogance and lack of respect for the rule of law, the same things they claim to be diverting from through rebranding.

Arrogance and breaking laws with impunity (lack of respect for the rule of law) are among the many things that cost them elections and was acknowledged by the same party during their post-mortem.

In short, their is no remorse and and no rebranding taking place. Personally, i was expecting a withdrawal of those pronouncements and an apology from the party, the party dissociating themselves from those pronouncements as a demonstration of rebranding, that they have changed.

Clearly, they have not changed and they are the same arrogant bunch of schemers determined to bulldoze their way for the sake of the selfish interests, PERIOD.