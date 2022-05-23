PF HAS ONLY RAISED K10,000 OUT OF K5 MILLION FOR CONFERENCE, CLAIMS KAUNDA

PF has only managed to raise K10,000 of the required K5 million requested from the general membership for the holding of the general conference, claims Kelvin Kaunda.

Kaunda described the current PF leadership as lacking both in direction and in the understanding of the term “rebranding.”

“There’s nothing left in the PF. The current PF leadership lacks political direction, they have no focused plan for the institution,” charged Kaunda.

He said the PF will not bounce back to power “even if they undergo what they are calling rebranding.”

“Do you even know their agenda of bouncing back? First of all, the top leadership does not understand the term “rebranding.” There is no rebranding in the PF. According to the Oxford Dictionary, rebranding means “changing the identity or changing the name.” Are they changing from PF to something else? They don’t know what they are talking about,” ,” Kaunda said to Daily Revelation. “The PF has not rebranded. Today they are struggling to raise… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/pf-has-only-raised-k10000-out-of-k5-million-for-conference-claims-kaunda/