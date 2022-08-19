UPND IS A PARTY FULL OF DULL LEADERS

See how they are allowing one PF carder EEP President Chilufya Tayali to break the law with impunity by photoshoping pictures just to please Edgar Lungu who pays him K20,000 per month.

He has now criminally photoshoped a PF carder to look like UPND. We call upon Francis Kabuseni to sue this criminial Tayali to spreading fake news.

We call the dull UPND to up their game because PF has pumped alot of money for Tayali to spread propaganda against the country laws.

– Zambian Accurate Information