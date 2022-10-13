“WE ALREADY HAD INFORMATION YOU WOULD BLOCK PATRICK,” Nakacinda

…All we wanted to do in Presenting Patrick as our candidate was to demonstrate to the world what type of people you are….

Smart Eagles . Thur. Oct 13 , 2022

The Patriotic Front has replaced their candidate for Lusangazi Council Chairperson by elections .

The first choice candidate Banda has been replaced with Kaumba

And speaking at the nomination centre , PF information Chairperson Hon. Raphael Nakacinda explained to the officers that the reason they had come with Patrick as their candidate was so they could expose the ills of the UPND government to the world .

He said they had already information that ECZ had been instructed not to accept the nomination of Patrick Banda who was Chairperson before the nullification of his seat .

It took almost an hour for the police to finally allow the PF candidate to go into the nomination centre with his escorts .

It remains to be seen if the new candidate for PF will be allowed to file in his nominations without further incidence .