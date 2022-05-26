PF HEADED FOR DEREGISTERATION AS KALANDANYA CASE IS STILL ACTIVE

By Koswe Editors

Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) party is in a panic mood as it is headed for deregistration after Lusaka business man Bwalya Kalandanya drags them to court.

Last week the unsettled opposition PF run a fake propaganda story that Kalandanya has withdrawn his court case where he has dragged PF to court demanding that he is paid his K13 million which the party is owning him.

Sources at the court have however disclosed that Kalandanya’s court case is still active and that the PF risks been deregistered any time soon if it doesn’t pay him the K13 million kwacha.

The source further says the PF will not even go to the Convention to elect its party President if doesn’t settle the owned amount in the coming weeks.

“There will be no PF by July if they don’t pay Kalandanya his K13 million. That case is still very active in court. Kalandanya hasn’t withdrawn that case. It was just PF propaganda which was being motivated by panicking,” disclosed a court source.