PF HOLDS CRUCIAL CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING



Lusaka- Saturday, 21st September 2024



The Patriotic Front is holding a crucial Central Committee Meeting.



The meeting is currently underway and is being chaired by Zambia’s Sixth President and Patriotic Front President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



Details of its resolutions and decisions, will be communicated later.



Issued by;



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT