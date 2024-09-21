PF HOLDS CRUCIAL CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING
Lusaka- Saturday, 21st September 2024
The Patriotic Front is holding a crucial Central Committee Meeting.
The meeting is currently underway and is being chaired by Zambia’s Sixth President and Patriotic Front President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
Details of its resolutions and decisions, will be communicated later.
Issued by;
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Chairperson of Information and Publicity
Member of the Central Committee
PATRIOTIC FRONT
What crucial meeting apart from ligalizing tribalism, favoritism, police brutality, gassing, land, grabbing, thuggerism, nepotism, corruptions and killing people like nsama nsama, kasongo, Kaunda, matapa, menyani, Lawrence, Mugala, vasper and mapezi chibulo???? PF criminals are bunch of criminals unfortunately they are not coming back no matter how they will do.