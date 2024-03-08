PF IN KABWE DISTRICT DENIED ACCESS TO ENTER THE STADIUM ON WOMEN’S DAY BY UPND CADRES

PATRIOTIC FRONT IN KABWE DISTRICT DENIED ACCESS TO ENTER THE STADIUM ON WOMEN’S DAY BY UPND CADRES

08/03/2024

The Central Province Patriotic Front party leadership, through the provincial chairperson Mr Billy Sichamba’s office, has expressed disappointment by the behaviour of the UPND cadres who manned the gate to restrict a number of PF members who should enter the stadium. The UPND were outnumbered by the Patriotic Front hence opting to stop the PF from entering the stadium. As usual, we are peaceful people and so we decided to go back to avoid violence because they where geared to start fighting with us.

Democracy is threatened by this government, because this day shouldn’t be politicized. It is international women’s day celebration, meaning every woman has the right to celebrate this day regardless of their political party affiliation. The Patriotic Front vowed to continue participating in national events and that they shall not be intimidated by the UPND. To be honest, this is the sign that UPND has lost popularity on the ground.

Issued by Central Province Patriotic Front WIPS

Adora Alinedi Phiri