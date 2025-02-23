PF IN WESTERN PROVINCE DENIES ENDORSING HH FOR 2026



The Patriotic Front PF Party in Western Province would like to distance itself from the statement issued by expelled Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga on the purported endorsement of UPND and HH for the 2026 general elections.





We dispel the statement and endorsement by Mr Chabinga with the contempt it deserves as we in the Patriotic Front cannot accept to work in any form of alliance with UPND a party that has subjected Zambians to extreme misery.



Chabinga remains an expelled member of the patriotic Front and anything that comes from him should be treated as fake and a desperate attempt at causing further confusion.





The Party in the province remains loyal and solidly behind the Leadership of His Excellency the Sixth President Republic of Zambia Dr Edgar Lungu who is the Presidential candidate for the Tonse Alliance in the 2026 tripartite elections.





As Provincial Chairman I would like to urge our people in the province to remain calm as the party is busy organizing the implementation of plan B which plan shall unseat the UPND in 2026.





In conclusion allow me to advise the upnd to prepare to hand over power to the Tonse Alliance in 2026 considering how badly they have failed to deliver the promises they made to the people of Zambia.



Issued by

Kufuka Kufuka MCC.

Chairman – Western Province