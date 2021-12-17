“PF INCREASED SALARIES BY OVER 200% WHEN IT FORMED GOVERNMENT IN 2011,” MWAMBA
..12 % increase by UPND is even below inflation which is at 21%..
Fri. Dec 17/ Smart Eagles
Emmanuel Mwamba has dismissed the 12% salary increment for Civil servants by the new dawn administration as ridiculous as it doesn’t stand to solve any problems for the workers most of whom are neck deep in debt .
And Mwamba who is Zambia’s former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU says the Patriotic front, when it formed government in 2011 increased salaries by over 200% .
” The 12% is even below the inflation rate which is at 21 % , ” he said .
Meanwhile , Mwamba has bemoaned the brutalization and criminalization of Patriotic front officials and Members by the new dawn administration.
He stated that PF officials such as Davis Chama ( Former Defence Minister ) and Stephen Kampyongo ( Former Home Affairs Minister) should not have been bundled in police vehicles and taken to police stations out of town when they could have just been summoned and asked to avail themselves at the said stations .
He found it surprising that the UPND were now doing all the things that the Zambian people frowned upon some of which had gotten the PF their full scale of punishment when they were kicked out of power .
Mwamba said this on let the people talk…a radio Phoenix flagship show which is hosted by Chimweka .
So this chap thinks it is normal to award a salary increment of 200%?That is the madness that Satan brought,totally unthinkable,useless way of thinking,like creating tuma districts each time he opened his mouth.That is part of Satan’s shameful legacy,how you can even remind us is proof of your impotence
Mwamba is not not telling the whole truth. The salary increase Mwamba is talking about was done in a haphazard manner. Cleaners in hospitals ended up getting more money than medical Assistants. Salary increases made when a Government comes into government are not real. Salary increase for public service workers should be made after increase in economic activities. PF was aware that they have to capacity to grow the economy meaningfully. This is why they depended on unsustainable and careless borrowing.