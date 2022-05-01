PF inner Leadership Fights, Continue Sinking the Boat.

Earlier PF Media team Reported that Davies Mwila rejected a new appointment by central committee as he stormed out of the meeting in protest, sighting that the appointments were not constitutional and no consultation were done to the shortlisted submitted names.

He accused Hon. Lubinda of picking names that would support him in his political ambitions. Mwila stormed out of the meeting in protest against the manipulation.

Today Hon Bowman Lusambo wrote ” why is Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya not on the list? Why is Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba not including on the list? Why is Hon. Chishimba Kambwili, one of the founder members of the PF not included on the list?

For the purposes of strengthening the party ahead of a very bumpy road, I wish to advise the party leadership to consider inviting Hon. Kafwaya, Ambassador Mwamba and Hon, Kambwili into the Central Committee. The trio is more deserving than those appointments that have been handed out as if they are decorations.”

As spectators on the high plains of Barotseland, We can only anticipant for survivors, The boat seems not to recovery from the 2021 river rock hit General Elections resulting into a deep dive sign of submerging.

SCM