PF INSISTS KABUSHI CONSTITUENCY INDEPENDENT ASPIRING CANDIDATE RICHARD KALASA HAS NOT RESIGNED AS MEMBER

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Patriotic Front in Ndola district has insisted that Kabushi Constituency independent aspiring candidate Richard Kalasa has not resigned as member of the former ruling party and remains pf Ndola District Deputy Chairperson.

PF Ndola district chairperson Benjamin Chitondo has disclosed to Phoenix News that the party is not in receipt of Mr. Kalasa’s resignation letter as he is claiming.

Mr. Chitondo has since threatened that the party will discipline Mr. Kalasa for going against the pf laid down procedures.

And when contacted for a comment, Mr. Kalasa who is among the 4 aspiring candidates that successfully filed in nominations to contest the forthcoming Kabushi Constituency by-election as an independent candidate says he resigned from the pf two months ago.

