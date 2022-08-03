PF INTENTIONS TO SEEK SPEEDY TRIAL FOR MUMBI PHIRI THROUGH INTERNATIONAL INTERVENTION WELCOMED

By Musonda Kalumba

Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has backed intentions by the Patriotic Front to write to international human rights organizations over the prolonged detention of its Former Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri.

Mr. Changala says the jailing of Mrs. Phiri on the basis of an unbillable offence is one of the many archaic laws used for political reasons and that the process of awaiting for a matter to be heard in court has been abused using the law which he describes as law fare.

He tells Phoenix News that to have someone detained and serving jail sentence before being constitutionally sentenced by a judge is abuse of the law and an individual’s human rights and that the UPND administration was elected in order to deal with the historical injustice embedded in the judicial system.

Mr. Changala is concerned that with the traditional standard and political state of the country, Mrs. Phiri will be in detention as long as the state feels so through the justification that her case being non-bailable.

The Patriotic Front –PF- party has warned it will write to international organizations over the prolonged detention of Mrs. Phiri so the matter can be heard globally and seek intervention over the gross human rights abuse.

