Home politics PF PF invites suitably qualified persons to be a candidate to participate in... politicsPFUPND PF invites suitably qualified persons to be a candidate to participate in the forthcoming Kabwata By-Election December 13, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp PF invites suitably qualified persons to be a candidate to participate in the forthcoming Kabwata By-Election. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.