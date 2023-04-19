PF IS A DISEASE OF WHICH IT PRETENDS TO BE THE CURE

Authored By Mupishi Jones

The greatest critic of the UPND government today is the immediate past PF government.Its agenda is to bounce back into government by painting a picture that its governance track record was better than the UPND government.



It’s so blinded by it’s agenda that most often,it even critisises the UPND government for delaying to fix what it messed up whilst it was in government.It brought down the economic growth rate into negatives.There was no clearly defined economic agenda.



Despite their protestations, the PF had never been primarily concerned with economic growth but rather with the maintenance of political power and the distribution of wealth to themselves and their supporters.

The political environment was toxic.By design, the PF’s politics tended to be mercenary and violent.Political debate was routinely conducted in an acrimonious and abusive language; and ethnic loyalties were constantly exploited.The tactics employed were often those of the rough-house variety, the no-go areas for their political opponents.

The PF was intoxicated with power, the premium on political power was so high that they were prone to take the most extreme measures to win any election and maintain power.Today Edgar can choose to go anywhere in this country without police officers breathing on his neck, something that was taboo when himself was in power,is this what he wants to come and restore?

The PF is a disease of which it is pretending to be the cure.It poisoned almost everything in this country.

Mupishi Jones

+260977480386