PF IS ANNOYING ZAMBIAN’S – NALUMANGO

PF IS ANNOYING ZAMBIAN’S – VEEP

Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO says the Patriotic Front -PF- is annoying Zambians with its infighting that has caused the expulsion of Nine Members of Parliament.

Mrs. NALAUMANGO says the PF has embarked on a self-destruction path and have let the Zambian people down.

She says what is happening in the PF is of national concern, adding that the opposition Party should put its house in order for the good of democracy.

Mrs. NALUMANGO says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is on record of not supporting by-elections.

The Vice President has urged Members of Parliament to propose amendments to the Constitution to do away with by-elections.

Mrs. NALUMANGO said this in the National Assembly during the Vice President Question Time in response to Mpika Member of Parliament FRANCIS KAPYANGA who asked whether Government was more concerned with politics than development.

ZNBC