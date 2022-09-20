PF IS BEHIND SODOMIZING AND GAY ACTIVITIES, SAYS SEER 1

Seer 1 wrote:

The escalation of the sodomizing of men and gay activities in Zambia is planned and being executed by the PF party together with their partners.

This is simply to make people believe that President HH and UPND are in support of these activities.

Unfortunately the UPND government is littered with greedy, corrupt elements who are only after their pockets but lacks information and unable to defend the president and the government.

Like I said in my last broadcast, PF and other opposition parties have managed to capture the social media spaces, they will create an evil act, blow it out through the social media and people will believe them and that’s exactly what’s happening now.

Just like the gassing incidents, these sodomy acts are planned and executed by the PF but unfortunately the UPND government is weak and lacks information.

#Seer1