PF IS FINISHED; HH WILL RULE FOR 10 YEARS – MAX CHONGU

Embattled PF cadre Max Chongu has made an about turn in his political life throwing his featherweight support behind President Hakainde Hichilema.

Chongu, currently under probe for proceeds of crime related charges, says he is ready to work with President Hichilema and the UPND.

“HH is a good man, he means well for Zambia and all well meaning Zambians must support him including myself.

“PF is finished. We are now going to support bally. He needs to rule for 10 years,” says Chongu.