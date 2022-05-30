PF IS FINISHED; HH WILL RULE FOR 10 YEARS – MAX CHONGU
Embattled PF cadre Max Chongu has made an about turn in his political life throwing his featherweight support behind President Hakainde Hichilema.
Chongu, currently under probe for proceeds of crime related charges, says he is ready to work with President Hichilema and the UPND.
“HH is a good man, he means well for Zambia and all well meaning Zambians must support him including myself.
“PF is finished. We are now going to support bally. He needs to rule for 10 years,” says Chongu.
A serious Question needs to be asked by the citizens ?
Can a political party truly die? If so who benefits?
Zambia is now known as a Democratic State which means our national Constitution allows for Multi Party Democracy. It is therefore important to realise that Opposition Political leaders are necessary to allow for divergent views on national issues as well as offering checks and balances.
Hence Political Activists need to be very careful about issuing misleading statements that undermine our Constitutional Rights. We don’t want to create a place where we are practically a one Party State.
This state of affairs though attractive to a ruling party can be very destructive to our young and fragile Democratic State. It has been the beacon of our peace as the aspirations of the entire nation is expressed in casting of votes, and collectively we all agree to the outcome of the election process which identifies the political party that wins the elections. This must be protected at all costs. It’s absence is the cause of most Civil Wars in many countries around the world.
Therefore, let’s be clear, that a Political Party is not a living thing but an institution created through statutory instruments , which allows it’s creation and function using the manifesto which the members allocate to it.
Having said this it is critical to understand that technically a political party takes up the form or characteristics of the players who own it. This ability to take upon the characteristics of its members allows the same institution to re- define it’s self when new ownership takes up the decision making processes. Our greatest problem is the quality of realiable leadership. This is where there is need to maximise on the constant and aggressive raising of quality leadership.
Discipleship is a term which political leaders must learn to effectively use in
order to solidified and prolong their positions.
All the current political parties have gone through this transformation as power has been handed over from original instigators and founders to new and capable leadership. UPND is not an exception and we see the positive effective of the good team of leadership today.
Therefore, may politicians stop misleading us that a political party is capable of dying, this is practically not possible, the members who compose it , and not wanted by the voters due the crimes committed are the ones whose political careers can expire. The organisation can re-brand with a vibrant team which meets the aspiration of the people. This needs to be encouraged if we are to strengthen our Democracy.
On the other hand a leadership that fails to re-brand itself is doomed to carry the negative picture of failure and disorganisation. As we have just discussed the political party will take up the characteristics or image of its leaders.
When you Change the type of leadership you also change the image of the Political Party. We need to be consistent with narratives otherwise what we teach our children in schools concerning democracy will not be of value as students who are our future leaders will be confused regarding the true meaning of being a Democratic State. This would eventually, lead to a one party State, a thing we don’t want to go back to.
This Education needs to be spear headed by politicians because a time to be out of power will always come for every political party as seen in the past. The need for re-branding will always arise to allow for implementation of a new strategy with a new and vibrant leadership.