PF Is Gone Completely:

‘PF is like a third bitter wife who thinks she deserves more rights to get back to a man who has divorced three times and is now married to the fourth woman’

Zambians retired UNIP and KK after ruling from 27 years, they sent MMD to rest, now they have retired PF. Apparently UPND is being accessed.

The decision to maintain UPND a bit longer or to be retired will be made and will not be influenced by PF.

Even if UPND was to be retired in 2026, Zambians can’t go back to voting PF back in government. Zambians are like a man who doesn’t reconcile with a woman he divorces.

As far as things are concerned, UPND is going beyond 2026, this means that PF will keep finishing like Kafue or Mulungushi textile.

PF is gone!